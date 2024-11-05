Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,971 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

VMBS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.65. 41,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,643. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

