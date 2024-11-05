Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 833 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 11.1% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of RTX by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.98. The company had a trading volume of 176,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $157.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.