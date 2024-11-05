Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. 68,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,518. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

