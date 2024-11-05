Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 16,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.53. 517,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,753,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

