Global X Alternative Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance
Global X Alternative Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 11,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,320. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile
