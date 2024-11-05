Global X Alternative Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

Global X Alternative Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 11,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,320. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

