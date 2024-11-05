Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.24. Approximately 105,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 213,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.25.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.24. The stock has a market cap of C$444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

