Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 287,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the previous session’s volume of 64,143 shares.The stock last traded at $45.91 and had previously closed at $45.79.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 181,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 141,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,545.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.