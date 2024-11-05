Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

