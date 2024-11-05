Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GHMP) recently entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement with Globetopper, LLC, as per a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 25, 2024. The agreement stipulates that Accredited Solutions, Inc. will acquire 100% of the outstanding membership interests of Globetopper, LLC.
Under the terms of the agreement, Accredited Solutions, Inc. is set to issue a $3,000,000 secured promissory note, termed as the “Closing Note,” which will be backed by the acquired interests and assets of Globetopper. This payment will be due on the three-month anniversary following the agreement’s closing date. The payment structure includes $1,000,000 in cash, $1,000,000 through the delivery of 1,000 shares of the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock, and an additional $1,000,000 through a secured promissory note, termed as the “Follow-on Note,” payable six months after issuance.
It is important to note that the description provided in the filing is not exhaustive. Interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full Membership Interest Purchase Agreement attached to the filing as Exhibit 2.1 for a more comprehensive understanding of the transaction.
In terms of financial statements and exhibits, the Form 8-K filing includes the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement between Accredited Solutions, Inc. and Craig Span as Exhibit 2.1, along with the necessary cover page interactive data file formatted as Inline XBRL.
The filing was signed by Eduardo A. Brito, the Chief Executive Officer of Accredited Solutions, Inc., on November 4, 2024.
This information is provided as per the 8-K SEC filing submitted by Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GHMP) on November 4, 2024.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Good Hemp’s 8K filing here.
Good Hemp Company Profile
Accredited Solutions, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural hemp-derived beverage and wellness products. It focuses on exploiting niche markets in the hemp industry. The firm offers hemp-based beverages under the brands of 2oh!, fizz!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA. The company was founded on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Sandy, UT.
