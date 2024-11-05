Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GHMP) recently entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement with Globetopper, LLC, as per a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 25, 2024. The agreement stipulates that Accredited Solutions, Inc. will acquire 100% of the outstanding membership interests of Globetopper, LLC.

Under the terms of the agreement, Accredited Solutions, Inc. is set to issue a $3,000,000 secured promissory note, termed as the “Closing Note,” which will be backed by the acquired interests and assets of Globetopper. This payment will be due on the three-month anniversary following the agreement’s closing date. The payment structure includes $1,000,000 in cash, $1,000,000 through the delivery of 1,000 shares of the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock, and an additional $1,000,000 through a secured promissory note, termed as the “Follow-on Note,” payable six months after issuance.

The completion of the Globetopper Agreement is subject to various conditions, including customary closing conditions, accuracy of representations and warranties by both parties, fulfillment of obligations by each party as outlined in the agreement, and the absence of any significant adverse changes in the condition of each party. Management at Accredited Solutions, Inc. anticipates no barriers to finalizing the Globetopper Agreement.

It is important to note that the description provided in the filing is not exhaustive. Interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full Membership Interest Purchase Agreement attached to the filing as Exhibit 2.1 for a more comprehensive understanding of the transaction.

In terms of financial statements and exhibits, the Form 8-K filing includes the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement between Accredited Solutions, Inc. and Craig Span as Exhibit 2.1, along with the necessary cover page interactive data file formatted as Inline XBRL.

The filing was signed by Eduardo A. Brito, the Chief Executive Officer of Accredited Solutions, Inc., on November 4, 2024.

This information is provided as per the 8-K SEC filing submitted by Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GHMP) on November 4, 2024.

