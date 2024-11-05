GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Trading Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 1,543,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,149,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.38% of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

