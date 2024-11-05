Gravity Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (G)

Gravity (G) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $217.10 million and $5.57 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gravity Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 8,155,720,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.02746898 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,563,796.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

