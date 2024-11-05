Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 307.50 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 308 ($3.99), with a volume of 345094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.02).

Great Portland Estates Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -306.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 356.39.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.51), for a total transaction of £25,362.24 ($32,890.99). In related news, insider Dan Nicholson bought 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,395 ($44.03) per share, with a total value of £1,527.75 ($1,981.26). Also, insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.51), for a total value of £25,362.24 ($32,890.99). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,021. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.