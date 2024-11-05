Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 3,174 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,630,672 shares of company stock worth $110,992,440 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH stock opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

