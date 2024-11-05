Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 1,975 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2916 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

