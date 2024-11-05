Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

