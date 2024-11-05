Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 38,330 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 299.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 305.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $152.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.73%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

