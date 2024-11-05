Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GHI opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.70. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.61%.

GHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

