Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.94.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $1,315.39 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $874.95 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,368.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,313.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

