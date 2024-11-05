Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.81 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 544.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,495 shares of company stock worth $22,991,258. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $224.19 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.59 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.51%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

