Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Progressive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,743,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,555.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $241.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.13. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
