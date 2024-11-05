Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,007 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 191.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,885,000 after acquiring an additional 551,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,948,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,988,000 after buying an additional 1,689,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFV opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.