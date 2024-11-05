Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 91,759 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,132,000 after buying an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.34. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

