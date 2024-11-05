Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 492,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,233,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 110,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 60.2% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $165.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average of $168.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,771 shares of company stock valued at $65,610,975. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

