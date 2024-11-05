Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 274 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,682,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,586,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $461.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.37 and a 52-week high of $468.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.99.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.