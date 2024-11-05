Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 110.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,632,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 294,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,844,000 after acquiring an additional 279,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,872,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,704,000 after purchasing an additional 236,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11,621.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 220,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

