Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 111.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nextracker Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.32. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
