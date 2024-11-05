Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $185.41 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $196.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.29.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

