Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

