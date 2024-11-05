Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

