Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.11 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.57.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

