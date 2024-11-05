Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $24,176,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 179,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Henry Schein by 13.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 953,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,498,000 after purchasing an additional 110,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

