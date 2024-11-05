Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE APD opened at $306.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $332.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
