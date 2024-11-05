HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,388 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $77,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

