Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.95

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Henderson International Income’s previous dividend of $1.92. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson International Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON HINT opened at GBX 168.54 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £330.29 million and a PE ratio of 1,400.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.61. Henderson International Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.50 ($2.24).

About Henderson International Income

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

