Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Herbalife stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,786. The company has a market capitalization of $829.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,200. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 128.3% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,603 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 2,053.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,977,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,346 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife by 3,832.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Herbalife by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after buying an additional 692,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 43.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,228,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 677,739 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.