Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 2,025 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IQVIA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,809 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in IQVIA by 12.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 435,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,098,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.56.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.64. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.