Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $5.04 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 825,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 365,738 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 130.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 414,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 234,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 192,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,995,905.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $62,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,584. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,305. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

