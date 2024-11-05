Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. 463,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,401,733. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

