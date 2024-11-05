Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,715 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after buying an additional 482,426 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. 54,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

