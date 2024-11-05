Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,540 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.27. 275,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,747. The company has a market capitalization of $424.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.06 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.