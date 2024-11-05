Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $35.53 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $35.53 million and $10.35 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001656 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.1545959 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,843,134.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

