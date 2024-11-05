Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves civil and defence sectors of the aerospace market. It operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Spain, and internationally.

