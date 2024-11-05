Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $988.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

