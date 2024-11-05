Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,200. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.36.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

