HireQuest (HQI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 12,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,698. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $187.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HQI shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on HireQuest from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

