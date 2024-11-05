Honest (HNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Honest to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Honest stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Honest has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

In related news, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $8,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,869,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,544,310.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Honest news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 6,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $29,694.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 414,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,070.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $8,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,869,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,544,310.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,531,187 shares of company stock worth $9,018,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

