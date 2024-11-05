Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.76 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HHH traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.47. 180,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,048. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $86.72.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

