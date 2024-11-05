H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.