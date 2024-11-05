HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $33,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,793 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 214,342.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.33.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $564.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.99. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

