Hudson Technologies’ (HDSN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.50. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HDSN. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 20.6 %

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 1,242,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,672. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $126,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

